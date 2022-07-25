About thirty people were killed Sunday evening in central Kenya, after a passenger bus fell off a bridge, a local official announced Monday.
The bus fell from a height of about forty meters into the Niti River when it was crossing an often accidental bridge about fifty kilometers from the city of Meru from where it left towards Mombasa in the southeast of the country.
About twenty people died on the spot and four others died in hospital, while six bodies were recovered Monday morning from the river, said Norbert Komura, the administrative official in Taraka Niti district.
“Search operations are continuing and we are trying to recover the wreckage of the bus (…) and investigations are continuing to find out the cause of the accident,” he added.
Pictures published by local media showed a damaged bus and seats thrown out of its structure.
