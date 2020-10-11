After the Corona epidemic in the country, the signs of new jobs have started improving. However, about 30 percent of the jobs are from work from home. According to the data of National Career Service Portal, at present more than 57 thousand employers are giving 1.68 lakh jobs in the whole country. The number of job seekers is 1.04 crore.

According to the National Career Service Portal, in September, employers have sought applications for 73,416 new jobs across the country. However, in August last month, this figure was linked to 69,302 jobs. According to information received by Hindustan, most of the jobs available are for freshers or people with less experience. More than 50 per cent of posts in all jobs posts with 0-3 years of experience are being seen. Not only this, out of the total jobs, 50 thousand i.e. about 30 percent jobs are from Workfrom Home. In these, applications have been sought for work related to IT, BPO and Sales in different cities.

According to the information given on the portal, only 941 out of total active jobs are government jobs. At the same time, about 10 thousand jobs have been posted only for women. There are 23600 jobs in the field of IT and communication, 17300 in the field of finance and insurance, and more than 9 thousand jobs in the field of education. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had 216 jobs in August while 974 new jobs were added in September. The total jobs in UP are 1,196. Bihar saw 670 new jobs in August and 203 in September. The total jobs are 879. Talking about Delhi, 267 new jobs were seen in August and 595 in September. The total jobs here are 1,112.

State wise data

state August September The total Uttar Pradesh 216 974 1,196 Bihar 670 203 879 Delhi 267 595 1,112 Haryana 386 1,378 1,805 Jharkhand 8 338 466 Uttarakhand 28 18 46

While Haryana had 386 new jobs in August, there were 1,378 more jobs in September. At present there are 1,805 jobs. Jharkhand posted 8 jobs in August and 338 in September. There are total 466 jobs here. Uttarakhand posted 28 new jobs in August and 18 in September. A total of 46 new jobs were seen till September.