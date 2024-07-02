30 passengers traveling aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Europa, from Madrid to Montevideo, They were injured after encountering severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Brazil.

The emergency landing took place at the airport in the city of Natal on Monday, July 1, according to local authorities.

30 passengers injured after the incident

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) provided the necessary medical attention to 30 of the 325 passengers who were on board the plane, although none of them were seriously injured, but rather had “minor orthopedic trauma” and “abrasions.” Some were taken to nearby hospitals, the Rio Grande do Norte state government said.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said that the passengers who needed medical attention “were immediately transferred to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital in the city of Natal and are being treated.”

“Our flight UX045 to Montevideo has been diverted to Natal airport (Brazil) due to severe turbulence. The plane has landed normally and the injured people of varying severity are already being treated,” the airline reported on Monday after the incident.

This is how the incident went

In videos shared on social media, users showed that the interior of the plane was damaged after the incident. According to the passengers, it was because some people “went out to fly” and hit the inside of the aircraft.

“We were sailing over the Atlantic when they announced possible turbulence. Within a few seconds, the plane dropped dramatically and the people who were not wearing seatbelts flew out, hitting the ceiling and breaking the plates, even the seats.“One of the passengers told Uruguayan newspaper El País. Then, “a few seconds of chaos” broke out.

The woman also said that the passengers were held for a few hours. Afterwards, the injured got off and the police went up to take photos. They received first aid on the tarmac and some were taken to the hospital.

Passengers have already resumed their flight to Uruguay

Hours later, the airline said that the passengers had checked into Recife and then resumed their journey to Montevideo. “Natal was the airport that could most quickly serve passengers with medical needs”they added.

In their most recent update, they reported that the passengers had already been picked up by another plane, on the morning of July 2: “Passengers are already flying to Montevideo, on flight UX045A with expected arrival at 07:20 local time. LPeople requiring medical attention continue to be assisted at centres in Natal, where Air Europa staff are available to meet their needs.”

