If you think 30 is slow in built-up areas, you should remember that it could be much worse.

A while ago, the car-loving Netherlands was in an uproar. The Amsterdam municipal council had decided to reduce the speed in the capital to 30 kilometers per hour. Something about safety, climate and quality of life or something.

Everyone, of course, on his/her/them hind legs, because what do they get into their silly heads there in the Stopera. 30 doesn’t make any sense at all. They take away all our hobbies. With 30 people you are being overtaken left and right by fat bikers and grandmothers on mobility scooters.

But it could all be much worse.

30 in built-up areas slowly?

In the German city of Frankfurt am Main namely, the city council has chosen to lower the maximum speed to 20 kilometers per hour. That is another 30 percent lower than the already ridiculous 30 in Amsterdam.

The city council wants to get rid of what they call ‘pointless car journeys’. So from parking garage to parking garage and other short, small trips.

But this should also make showing cars a thing of the past. Although that’s ‘quatsch’, because these guys already show while they’re almost standing still. You don’t need high speed for revving.

And oh yes, this is also where the climate card is drawn. Because driving 20 km/h is less bad for the polar bears than 30 km/h. That’s fine. Finally, Frankfurt also says that it is about safety. With 20 per hour you cause less damage in an accident than with 30. And that’s right. However?

Anyway. So now you know where not to be when you go to Germany. Keep it on the Autobahn and drive to your favorite winter sports area in Austria or something.

Much better.

This article 30 in built-up areas slowly? It could be much worse! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#builtup #areas #slowly #worse