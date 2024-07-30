Thirty federal government entities have completed the development of 98 services within 90 days, as part of the second cycle of the new government services development model “Services 2.0”, launched by the Emirates Government Services Excellence Program in July 2023, in an initiative aimed at consolidating the excellence of the UAE government’s experience in developing services, enhancing leadership in providing the best customer experiences, upgrading government services on a future basis, and accelerating development processes by focusing on innovation and employing advanced technology in developing digital service solutions and pioneering personal services to enhance the UAE’s position and provide the best government services in the world..

The government services development model “Services 2.0” represents a turning point in the methodologies of planning, designing, implementing and launching services in the UAE government. It focuses on accelerating the procedures for obtaining government services and facilitating the customer experience journey to become smoother and easier, in addition to moving from the idea of ​​project management to the idea of ​​managing service products, by designing customized services that meet the needs and preferences of the customer, and providing services that enhance the experiences of customers of all categories through various service delivery channels..

In the second round of the government services approach “Services 2.0”, government agencies achieved a positive improvement of 32 percent for government services that were developed over 90 days, reducing the number of customer experience steps by 25 percent, and reducing 11 million minutes to provide government services. The development processes included all sectors of services provided to individuals and companies to include the infrastructure, community, health, education, economy, security and justice sectors..

Development efforts focused on the most important government services that have a positive impact on customers and society, such as the document authentication service provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the Ministry worked to activate the feature of delivering documents to customers abroad without the need to visit the embassy, ​​in addition to the electronic link with the Emirates Schools Establishment to authenticate academic certificates..

The Federal Tax Authority has developed the inquiry service by launching the instant chat robot “Tara” to enable the customer to follow up on the status of the request with the least possible step and in the easiest way..

The Ministry of Justice has developed the service of drafting and authenticating contracts and documents (the notary public), so that the time required to apply for the service has been shortened by 50 percent, and the number of fields that must be filled out has been reduced by 70 percent. The Ministry of Interior has also completed the integration of the vehicle ownership transfer service and the vehicle possession cancellation service into one service, reducing the steps of the customer’s journey and accelerating the application for the service in 5 minutes..

His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services in the UAE Government, stressed the importance of focusing on accelerating the pace of service development and enhancing their efficiency on sustainable foundations, and conducting continuous development of services based on usage data and customer opinion surveys, pointing out that the new model for service development seeks to shorten the customer journey from three steps to one step, which provides an easy, fast and integrated customer experience, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of making the UAE government services the best in the world..

For his part, Mohammed bin Taliah praised the efforts of government agencies and their continuous endeavor to develop their services and improve the customer experience, pointing out that the thirty agencies participating in the second round of “Services 2.0” succeeded in developing 98 services in a record period of no more than three months, including services for individuals and companies, stressing that the Emirates Program for Distinguished Government Services will continue to organize new courses in the coming period to enable government agencies across the country to accelerate and develop their services and shorten the customer journey to the shortest possible time and with high quality, in line with the new model for developing government services..

For his part, His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, stressed that the Ministry is continuing its efforts to develop and improve government services, and raise their quality on future foundations, by focusing on technical development and innovation in providing digital solutions, which facilitates the experience of customers in an effective and fast manner, meets their aspirations, achieves their satisfaction and exceeds their expectations, in order to achieve the vision of the UAE government in providing the best government services effectively and efficiently, and establish a global model to be emulated in providing government services, and contribute effectively to achieving the government’s strategic directions and achieving happiness for all..

His Excellency Khalil Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, said: “The Ministry has developed the ‘Employment Contract Renewal’ service as part of its proactive services, and in accordance with the approved tracks in the second cycle of the Services 2.0 project. This service has accelerated the renewal process and reduced the effort on the customer by obtaining self-guidance without the need to visit business service centers. In addition, the Ministry seeks to implement the principle of compliance with the request for data and documents once, as the data available in the Ministry’s databases have been utilized, and the need to request a passport document if it is not expired and a personal photo of the worker whose work permit is to be renewed has been dispensed with, which will provide a service that is characterized by proactivity, speed and ease for customers.” “

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said: “Based on the UAE government’s orientations towards eliminating unnecessary procedures and requirements, the Ministry of Justice has developed its own notary public system, so that the Ministry’s clients, whether inside or outside the country, can complete requests without the need to come to the Ministry’s headquarters, through visual and audio communication using the notary public system.””

His Excellency added: “Customers can also obtain notary public services around the clock through the digital agency service, which can be applied for and completed at any time through the digital identity and without the need for the intervention of the notary public, which ensures the provision of the requirements of the digital age and better meets the aspirations of individuals and companies.” “

His Excellency Firas Al Ramahi, Director General of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority, stressed that the “Shorak” service translates the vision of “We the Emirates 2031” by empowering citizens working in the public and private sectors, and supporting their financial stability by facilitating the procedures for adding the service until the service period qualifies for obtaining a retirement pension is completed, while keeping the insured’s service continuous and connected in the event of changing the employer without incurring additional financial costs..

Al Ramahi said: “The number of beneficiaries since its launch last July has reached 3,513 beneficiaries. The Authority has developed the procedures for applying for the service through clear steps on its website and has specified the requirements and forms required to apply for the service, which can be completed within ten minutes, which facilitates the customer’s journey and ensures that he benefits from the service.”“

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “As part of its integrated plan for digital transformation in line with the standards of the Government Services Development Guide 2.0, the Federal Tax Authority has developed the ‘Tara’ instant chat service, which answers tax inquiries via the Authority’s website and through the ‘Emirates Tax’ platform for digital tax services. The feature of inquiring about the status of customer requests has been added, allowing customers to know the status of their request and the stage it has reached immediately, around the clock, without the need to communicate with the Authority through traditional means. This development contributes to achieving a qualitative leap in the levels of efficiency of the Authority’s services to ensure the provision of comfortable and smooth experiences for customers.”“

It is noteworthy that the UAE government launched the “UAE Approach to Designing Government Services ‘Services 2.0′” in July 2023, to represent a qualitative shift in the methodologies of planning, designing, implementing and launching services in the UAE government, and developing the thinking that focuses on flexibility in forming joint work teams from government agencies, to cooperate in developing government services from a comprehensive and integrated perspective, to design services tailored to the needs and preferences of the customer, and to provide services that enhance the experiences of customers of all categories..

“Services 2.0” is a government initiative to establish the idea of ​​designing and managing digital service products that adopts the sustainability of development processes and a forward-looking vision that anticipates future requirements and challenges. The model builds on the successful experience of developing government services in the UAE, by focusing on facilitating access to the service and making it available through the channels that customers use in their daily lives, and providing value-added benefits that enable the customer to complete his transactions easily, smoothly and quickly by providing the necessary information and requirements, and requesting his information once..

It is worth noting that the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Services has developed, over the past ten years, many tools, guides and policies that have had a significant positive impact in advancing the development of government services, enhancing customer satisfaction and the competitiveness of the UAE in global indicators..