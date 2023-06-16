Bethesda’s choice to run its brand new Starfield at only 30 FPS on Xbox Series X, what is considered the most powerful console ever, has created quite a stir. This choice, however, may not be a mere exception.

Choose to limit a large game to a maximum of 30 FPS as it can be precisely Starfield seems to be necessary in order not to affect its quality. These are the words of John Linneman and Alex Battaglia, of Digital Foundry.



In a long interview released on the official Digita Foundry YouTube channel, the two industry experts are the results agree regard to the fact that we will have to expect many other companies to follow the line already drawn from Redfall, Gotham Knights and Starfield.

In the future we should therefore see Fewer and fewer AAA titles support 60 FPS on consolesbut why hasn’t the need to “go back” been felt up to now?

“I think it’s unfortunate to some extent, but I thought it was natural with this expansion to more advanced graphics capabilities. We had this cross-gen period, and that was an opportunity for developers to push the frame rate because they still needed to target lower-end platforms.”

As the size and complexity of upcoming titles increases, it becomes necessary sacrifice 60 FPS in favor of a smoother use of the final product.