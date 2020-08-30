30 wildfires were liquidated in Russia in 24 hours, the press service of the Federal Avialesoohrana reports.

It is specified that the fire was extinguished on an area of ​​971 hectares. At the same time, at 00:00 Moscow time on August 30, 64 forest fires were active in the Russian Federation on an area of ​​92 449 hectares, which were actively extinguished.

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 23 fires were recorded on an area of ​​74 250 hectares. In addition, forests are burning in the Irkutsk, Orenburg and Magadan regions, in Yakutia and Komi, as well as in the Perm Territory.

An emergency mode has been introduced in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and two districts of the Irkutsk Region.

On the eve it was reported about 19 wildfires liquidated in Russia.