30% food waste in the country decreased to 7 billion dirhams annually

Specialists reported that the “Year of Sustainability” initiatives contributed to a decline in food waste and wastage by a rate ranging between 20% and 30%, reaching about seven billion dirhams annually, after it was more than 10 billion dirhams in previous years, stressing the importance of instilling the principles and culture of preserving grace in people. the society. They called on all members and groups of society to combat the culture of waste, especially in the month of Ramadan, which accounts for 30% of the total food wasted annually, especially since the holy month witnesses many feasts and feasts, which often result in tons of wasted food.

For his part, the Director General of the Preservation of Grace Project at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Sultan Al Shehhi, confirmed that the “Year of Sustainability” and “COP28” initiatives have contributed significantly to the decline in waste rates since the beginning of this year, thanks to enhancing the culture of consumption and reducing waste. These rates will decline to their lowest levels by the end of this year.

Al Shehhi said, “The volume of food waste and waste decreased during the past year by a rate ranging between 20% and 30% in the country, reaching about seven billion dirhams, after it had exceeded 10 billion dirhams,” noting that about 30% of wasted food is in food. The month of Ramadan only, explaining that this percentage remaining at this level is mainly due to the population increase that the country is witnessing year after year, stressing the need for members of society to move to a culture of thrift, instead of waste.

He stressed that the absence of societal culture regarding optimal food consumption is the biggest obstacle and reason behind the high rate of waste, and reducing this rate to a minimum begins with changing this culture and instilling the values ​​of preserving grace.

He stressed the need for families and individuals to adopt civilized behaviors and Islamic teachings related to reducing the culture of waste and not extravagance, pointing out that the Preserving Grace Project began six years ago with the implementation of an educational awareness plan to treat this phenomenon, through the Preserving Grace Ambassador initiative, which included many government institutions. And private at the state level.

He stated that the Preservation of Grace Project, as part of its initiatives for the “Year of Sustainability,” combated food waste in society through a number of awareness programs and initiatives implemented with a number of partners, in addition to educational and awareness-raising workshops, which contributed greatly to reducing the excessive consumption of food.

He pointed out that efforts to combat the phenomenon of extravagance and waste also included school curricula, through coordination with the Ministry of Education, to include them in the school curricula, with the aim of establishing the culture of preserving grace in the minds of children from a young age. He stated that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority works, through the Positive Lifestyles Program and the Environmental Safety Program, to enhance guiding behavior and raise awareness of the dangers of diseases that may result from following negative dietary methods, which may result from waste and exaggeration in food.

Al Shehhi explained that the Red Crescent Authority, represented by the Preservation of Grace Project, is implementing new procedures, to achieve the maximum benefit from the quantities of wasted food, which are based on two parts: the first is through recycling the leftover food to go to needy families, as has already been applied for years, which is represented by: The second part, which is innovative, is to make use of unusable food to make fertilizers for plants and food for animals.

For her part, the Chairman of the Business Committee of the Emirates Food Bank, Manal Bin Yarouf, said that the “Food Bank” has made among its priorities combating the phenomenon of food waste, through cooperation with the National Initiative to Reduce Food Waste “Naama”, where an initiative was launched aimed at spreading awareness. Community, educating and empowering community members to make better decisions about food consumption, and changing current behaviors related to food loss. She added: “The Bank’s initiatives during the month of Ramadan are a reflection of its lofty purpose as a humanitarian system that raises the value of feeding food, and a true embodiment of the values ​​of humanity, goodness and giving in the UAE, and its vision to achieve sustainability in all fields.”

She stated that the Food Bank seeks, through its activities and initiatives, to spread these values ​​and consolidate them globally, through its vision and mission of planning and ensuring the management of surplus food, delivering it to beneficiaries locally and globally, and reducing its waste.

She pointed out that the initiative enhances cooperation efforts to facilitate and receive food from restaurants, hotels, caterers and the hospitality sector, redirect surplus food to needy groups, and contribute to community awareness and the importance of donating surplus food for redistribution or recycling food waste.

Awareness campaigns are part of the Emirates Food Bank’s social responsibility, through which it aims to introduce community members to its initiatives, raise community awareness of the importance of managing surplus food and reducing its waste, promote a culture of food sustainability and consumer culture among individuals, and encourage them to volunteer with the bank to help implement its work. And delivering food to those who need it.

Ben Yarouf pointed out that the Emirates Food Bank achieved outstanding results during the past year, as the amount of food received reached more than 11 million meals, which were distributed in the Emirates and abroad to more than 11 million individuals, and the bank succeeded in exploiting an amount of surplus food of approximately 10 million. Millions of meals, and 31 new partnership agreements.

The bank was able to enhance social responsibility and volunteer work, after the numb