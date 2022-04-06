Ajman (Union)

Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Director General of the Ajman Social and Cultural Development Association, affirmed the association’s keenness to play its societal role and translate the directives of the wise leadership towards spreading knowledge and culture, through initiatives and lectures that raise awareness of community members, provided by a select group of influencers in their awareness fields, as well as Continuous religious and cultural competitions throughout the year.

This came during the Ajman Social Development Association’s announcement that 30 contestants had qualified for the Holy Quran Award in its fourth edition, which the association launches annually. The number of participants in it reached 173 contestants from all groups of society, who were tested remotely by the jury.