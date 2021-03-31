The Ministry of Health and Prevention has called on owners of private health facilities to take advantage of 30 electronic licensing services for practitioners of health professions to work in the UAE. She said that medical establishments can submit their requests to issue licenses and renew licenses for workers in private medical facilities, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians of various specialties and levels in the Northern Emirates.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, Dr. Amin Hussain Al-Amiri, confirmed that the Ministry has an integrated system in the service of clients of the health professions within the framework of its strategy to govern and lead the health sector and provide excellent regulatory and supervisory services to the health sector, to attract qualified doctors and technicians, and provide the best services. Smart electronic to achieve customer happiness.





