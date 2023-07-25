The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Al Shamsi Trading Company, a leading company in the field of providing building materials. This partnership aims to support local projects and meet the requirements of high-quality construction materials for individual projects and residential complexes carried out by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The agreement stipulates that Al Shamsi Trading Company will provide exclusive discounts of up to 30% on sanitary building materials, floors, and provide technical advice to individuals and organizations associated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. These lower prices will enable cost-effective solutions for housing projects and ensure access to high-quality building materials.

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Foundation, said: “The partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Al Shamsi Trading Company reflects the joint vision to contribute to the development of the housing sector, support national goals, and provide sustainable and high-quality housing solutions for UAE citizens.” He added: “This strategic partnership will greatly enhance our housing projects, and provide excellent value to our customers. By cooperating with such a reputable company, we can ensure the availability of high-quality building materials and take advantage of their technical expertise in the sector.” According to the agreement, Al Shamsi Trading Company will offer discounted prices on sanitary building materials, accessories, and tiles, according to the pricing structure in force for large projects. The employees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will also have the opportunity to participate in workshops and training courses organized by Al Shamsi Trading Company.

Ali Majid Al Shamsi, General Manager of Al Shamsi Trading Company, said: “We are proud to be the strategic partner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the leading institution in the sector.

Our company will be committed to providing high-quality building materials and providing technical support to ensure the successful implementation of the housing projects of the Foundation.” The two parties will cooperate in technical consultations for the construction projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Foundation, and the agreement also allows for mutual cooperation in the field of research and development.

Al Shamsi Trading Company will support the efforts of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to promote sustainable and affordable housing solutions. This partnership is one of the main initiatives of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. The Foundation invites the public to visit its official website, www.mbrhe.gov.ae, to learn more about its services and the continuous efforts it is making to develop the housing sector in Dubai.