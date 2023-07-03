Home page World

Storm danger in Austria! The weather service warns of strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and storms. A “thunderstorm warning” applies in parts of Austria.

Vienna – Something is brewing on the southern side of the Alps in Austria – severe storms are to be expected, the Austrian weather service GeoSphere Austria warns. Warm, humid air allows the values ​​to climb to 30 degrees, which increases the risk of thunderstorms. According to the current forecast, the focus is on southern Austria in Tyrol, Carinthia and Styria. The thunderstorms can therefore bring heavy rain, strong gusts of wind and hail. Storms in Austria only caused serious damage at the end of June.

Severe weather in Austria: “Yellow thunderstorm warning” for large parts of the country

Flooded streets, lightning strikes and flooding: The “Yellow Thunderstorm Warning” applies from Monday afternoon (3 July). According to GeoSphere Austria, the following effects are to be expected in the relevant weather warning areas:

Small debris flows, locally flooded roads.

Flooding can occur selectively, basements can be flooded.

Lightning can cause power outages and set buildings or trees on fire.

The weather service recommends: “Close windows, doors and garage doors as well as skylights and skylights!” People should seek shelter in good time, especially in the mountains.

Weather conditions in Austria: fault zone is approaching

In the west of Austria, a high-pressure wedge “Dancia” is still noticeable. On the north side of the Alps, the weather in Austria mostly stays dry all day and sunny at times.

According to the Austrian weather portal, the weather conditions are changing uwz.at few. Especially in the mountains, it will continue to be variable with showers and thunderstorms. The maximum values ​​are again up to 29 degrees.

Hot day in Austria: 30 degrees on Wednesday

The weather forecast for Wednesday (July 5) is still uncertain. According to the Austrian weather service, a cold front is approaching from the west, “making the atmosphere generally more unstable”. The first shower and thunderstorm cells would first hit the west of Austria, while the sun would initially still shine in the east. On Wednesday afternoon, however, the risk of thunderstorms will also increase there. The daily highs are around 21 degrees in the west and 30 degrees in the east. (ml)