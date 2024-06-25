The Dubai Police General Command warned of the dangers of road accidents during the summer period, recording 30 deaths in the three summer months of last year, specifically from the beginning of June to the end of August 2023.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, said on the sidelines of the launch of the “Summer Without Accidents” campaign organized by the Ministry of Interior, that the indicators of accidents during the summer in the past three years raise concern, which requires more awareness of safety guidelines, especially Maintaining the vehicle, checking the safety of tires, and replacing worn ones.

He added that Dubai Police recorded during last summer, specifically from the beginning of June until the end of August, 30 deaths out of a total of 121 deaths throughout the year, 45 serious injuries, 308 moderate injuries, and 283 minor injuries, while in the same summer period of 2022, 36 cases were recorded. One death, 35 serious injuries, 314 moderate injuries, and 315 minor injuries, compared to the same season in 2021, which witnessed 26 deaths, 41 serious injuries, 178 moderate injuries, and 217 minor injuries.

He attributed many of the accidents that occurred during the summer months to the failure to properly inspect vehicles by their owners before driving, pointing out that tire explosions are a major cause of these accidents, stressing the importance of inspecting tires well and ensuring they are safe and not exposed to any cracks or problems.

Al-Ghaithi stressed the importance of the “Summer Without Accidents” campaign, which reflects the strategy of the Ministry of Interior in making the country’s roads safer, during this period that is witnessing a rise in temperatures, which requires drivers to take this into account and periodically ensure the safety of the vehicle, especially the tires and their ability to withstand. Road hot.

He continued that the campaign comes within the framework of the goals of Dubai Police, related to the safe city, by organizing awareness campaigns and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety in the emirate, pointing out that awareness messages will be published through social media networks and banners spread on the roads, as well as points for checking on traffic safety. Vehicles in order to ensure their safety. He praised the efforts of traffic departments at the state level to enhance safety and control road security by developing appropriate solutions to reduce accident deaths, noting that the work teams are conducting studies and analyzing statistics through the Federal Traffic Council, which plays an important role in developing plans and issuing the necessary recommendations to develop Traffic work.

He stressed that community contribution plays an effective and tangible role in the success of the efforts made in this direction, in addition to the role of partners, including the official sponsor of the “Summer Without Accidents” campaign, which adopts the free vehicle inspection initiative at its affiliated stations. For his part, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Chairman of the Traffic Awareness Committee of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Naqbi, said that this annual campaign comes under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, and aims to educate all road users and drivers of all types of vehicles about the necessity of adhering to the necessary instructions related to vehicle safety. Conduct regular maintenance and ensure the safety of tires and excess loads, in order to preserve lives and property, and achieve safe driving during the summer, to reduce the occurrence of accidents.

He called on drivers to adhere to the traffic law, adhere to the specified speeds, not to be occupied with anything other than the road, leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, and take preventive measures for vehicles and trucks by inspecting the tires, ensuring their safety and replacing them in the event of their expiration or if there are any cracks or swelling on them, and to be careful. We must use good quality materials that conform to specifications, to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion, and to avoid any risks that occur as a result of thermal stress from high temperatures in the summer. He stressed the need to follow security and traffic safety procedures inside vehicles, to prevent potential risks, reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents, and the resulting deaths, injuries, and serious material and moral damage, in addition to being familiar with important information about vehicle tires, how to act in the event of a tire explosion, and providing safety tools. In the vehicle, do not leave lighters, perfumes, batteries, energy storage devices, compressed containers, hand sanitizers, and gas cylinders in the vehicle, and it is necessary to provide fire extinguishers in the vehicle so that the driver can intervene immediately and extinguish the fire in its early stage, especially with the high temperature in the summer.

