Floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Chineso passing through Madagascar have killed 30 people, left 20 missing and affected tens of thousands across the Indian Ocean island.
The Madagascar National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said today that the storm hit land in the north-east of the island last Thursday, affecting about 89,000 people.
The Meteorological Agency in Madagascar stated that the storm, which is now heading to the Mozambique Channel, witnessed winds of 170 kilometers per hour and was accompanied by heavy rain.
The storm caused damage to the infrastructure and cut off many roads due to rising waters, landslides and broken bridges, while about 33,000 people were forced to leave their homes in the Boyne area, in the northwest of the island.
