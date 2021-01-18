At the Khimki police station, a satellite city north of Moscow, Alexei Navalni thought he was going to meet his lawyer, after being detained there overnight. However, what awaited this Monday morning the prominent opponent, arrested this Sunday as soon as he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from the poisoning that almost cost him his life, was an impromptu court hearing. The Russian authorities transferred the judge to the police center in another step that shows the Kremlin’s nervousness towards the most visible critic of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. After a hearing in such an irregular setting, the judge has issued 30 days of provisional prison for the opponent, who will have another trial at the end of the month. His lawyers have appealed the decision. “This is anarchy at the highest level. What is happening here is impossible, ”Navalni remarked, according to a video broadcast from the room. Meanwhile, international criticism for his arrest is mounting.

The arrest of the prominent opponent has been met with a uniform condemnation from Western governments. Several European Union countries threatened to impose more sanctions if the Kremlin does not release the activist, who is accused of violating the terms of a previous sentence that had imposed him a suspended prison sentence and parole. The Federal Penitentiary Service assures that Navalni has failed to periodical controls, demands that they change that suspended sentence for a real one and had issued an arrest warrant. In the room where the impromptu hearing was held, among the historical photographs, one could see one of Guénrij Yagoda, head of the USSR secret police and People’s Commissar for Internal Affairs.

At the gates of the police station, at minus 19 degrees, a few dozen people have gathered to demand the release of the opponent, who from sight has recorded a video asking his followers to take to the streets to demonstrate for his release. “What do these thieves in the bunker have any means of? The political factor cannot be ignored. Do not be afraid, go out into the street; not for me for your future ”. The regional headquarters of your organization have already called protests for this Saturday. However, between the winter, the new laws that suppress protests, the coronavirus pandemic and social fatigue, the opponent does not have it easy to bring together tens of thousands of people on the street.

Navalni, 44, decided to return to Russia despite the threats. The opponent had spent five months in Germany, where he was transferred, in a coma, last August, after being attacked in the Siberian city of Tomsk with a nerve agent for military use developed by the Soviet Union. A very serious attack for which Navalni points out Putin and after which, according to a journalistic investigation, are the Russian intelligence services. They arrested him at the Sheremetevo airport, north of Moscow. There, at passport control, the police were waiting for him, who barely had time to have the document stamped to mark his arrival in Russia.

The European Union, which has already imposed sanctions on a group of officials from the circle closest to Putin for the poisoning of the opponent, stressed that the attack with a substance of the type that was used (novichok) could not be done without the knowledge of the Kremlin, when Furthermore, his secret services followed the opponent.

But those punitive measures from Brussels – which are essentially the travel ban and the blocking of goods – are not enough for some Member States. Tomas Petricek, the Czech Republic’s foreign minister, said he would propose a debate on possible sanctions at a meeting of EU ministers and accused Moscow of “violating international human rights treaties.”

Also Lithuania, through its Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, stated that it would propose a common European response to the “arrest and persecution” of the opponent and new sanctions. “It seems that Navalni, who dared to challenge the Government [ruso], has made another of the most regrettable mistakes. It has survived, ”Landsbergis said.

“The arrest of political opponents is against Russia’s international commitments,” said Úrsula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who has demanded their release. So has the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who criticized Navalni’s “unacceptable” detention in a harsh tone. Similar to the one employed by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, who has described what happened as “regrettable”.

“It is completely incomprehensible that the Russian authorities arrested him [a [a Navalni]immediately after their arrival, ”said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “Russia is, through its own constitution and its international obligations, bound to the principle of the rule of law and the protection of civil rights. Of course, these principles must also apply to Alexei Navalni. He should be released immediately, “he added.

Condemnation for Navalni’s arrest, who may face a lengthy sentence, also came from the United States, where the outgoing Administration, and advisers to President-elect Joe Biden, criticized the Russian decision. “Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor do they see the need to commit acts of violence or unjustly detain political opponents,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. The arrest of the opponent may inaugurate one of the first crises between Moscow and the new Biden Administration.

“Instead of persecuting Navalni, Russia should explain how a chemical weapon was used on Russian soil,” also remarked the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab.

Angrily, the Russian government has criticized Western reactions to Navalni’s arrest. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured this Monday at his annual press conference that the comments about the opponent were a smoke screen to distract from his own problems. “Western politicians see this as an opportunity to divert attention from the deep crisis in which the liberal development model finds itself,” he said.

Navalni’s team denounces that the opponent could not see his lawyers until this morning, when he found them in the court hearing at the police station. Amnesty International has declared the critic of the Kremlin a “prisoner of conscience” and stressed that he was “deprived of his liberty for his peaceful political activism and for exercising freedom of expression.”