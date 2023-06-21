With 32 teams named in Australia and New Zealand, the largest number of teams in history, preparations for the World Cup begin. Several stars will be present in a pioneering tournament in terms of prizes for soccer players.

The reality of soccer played by women is going through, perhaps, one of its best moments in all of history. After long years of protests and demands for rights by the players, it seems that thehe International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has listened and has begun to give value to equality, generating events of the highest level for female soccer players.

On July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, the initial whistles will be given to the women’s world cup, which will be held on the oceanic continent and has attracted 1,032,884 people, who have already purchased tickets to witness the leaders of the sport of all the planet.

Despite the increase in the number of teams in this edition of the World Cup compared to the last World Cup, which took place in France in 2019, the sale represents a historical fact. Four years ago, the ticket office sold out once the games started, a moment that represented a turning point with respect to the dissemination and attendance to watch women’s soccer. This year, it seems to exceed all expectations.

Currently, fans from more than 150 countries have purchased tickets to watch the games of their teams, for this reason the FIFA directives decided to issue 250,000 more tickets, sealing a record in income in a women’s World Cup.

The preliminary lists and some final ones have already been announced and, although it will be fully known until the beginning of July who will be at the most important event, there are already relevant aspects that leave a lot to be said.

How do you prepare some of the favorites?

The current European champion and one of the teams called to win the coveted cup, Englandhas already released the official list of the 23 representatives who will be in the tournament.

Three big absences due to injury have the ‘lionesses’ for the most important football tournament: Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead. Williamson and Mead suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a situation that has afflicted several athletes prior to this event. Many have even called it the ‘women’s world cup virus’.

Speaking of strengths, those led by Sarina Wiegmann come from beating Brazil in the Finalissima from the penalty spot (4-2). In addition, Mary Earps, its main goalkeeper, arrives being considered the best in the world by winning the ‘The Best’ award. Similarly, defender Lucy Bronze and midfielder Keira Walsh beat Wolfsburg in the UEFA Champions League final with Barcelona.

Despite the absences, England have enough weapons to have ample chances of opting for the grand final.

Another of the European teams that are called to be protagonists is Spain. Those led by Jorge Vilda have had a path full of discrepancies, beyond having Alexia Putellas, the best player in the world and who arrives in Australia and New Zealand recovered, after suffering a torn cruciate ligament. This event forced her to be away from the courts for more than a year and miss Euro 2022. But now, she has expressed her illusion of having a great World Cup.

In 2022, 15 Spaniards sent a letter to the Royal Spanish Federation expressing their disagreements with actions far from what they considered professionalism, in which they also spoke about aspects of their coach. A statement that resulted in the soccer players being excluded by cataloging themselves as ‘non-selectable’. Today, with 30 days to go and according to versions in the Spanish press, many of them will retract, not wanting to miss the World Cup.

This was the preliminary list chosen by Vilda, in which the presence of Putellas and Jenni Hermoso stands out, who has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or:

RFFE © Twitter RFFE

There is little left to know who will be the 23 players who will represent Spain in this World Cup. The final team is expected to be revealed on June 30.

The fight for a salary without intermediaries

The arrival of the largest media and multinationals to women’s football has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the economic distribution from the governing body for each of the players in this sport. The foregoing, without counting the success in attendance at the stadiums of European events. For Australia and New Zealand 2023, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has given one of the news that many have waited for years: a direct remuneration for being in the World Cup.

“The astounding success of this year’s World Cup made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women’s football,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino AFP/File

“With this new and historic distribution model, each player who participates in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be able to count on a remuneration commensurate with her effort as she progresses in the competition. The captain who lifts the emblematic trophy of the Women’s World Cup of the FIFA™ on August 20 in Sydney will receive $270,000, as will each of her 22 companions,” said Infantino.

As it happens with the men, each player in this opportunity will receive a figure that will go directly to their pockets and will not depend on the efforts of their national federations. This did not happen before and for years, complaints and claims were filed, as the athletes stated that sometimes this money was not handled properly and did not reach the soccer players.

Gianni Infantino s’est exprimé sur la diffusion du futur Mondial feminin lors d’una table ronde de l’OMC le 1er mai. © Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

This will be earned by each athlete according to the phase they play:

Group stage: USD 30,000

Round of 16: $60,000

Quarterfinals: $90,000

4th place: $165,000

3rd place: $180,000

Runner-up: $195,000

Champion: $270,000

Europe already has owners of broadcasting rights!

The value and negotiations of the transmission pose another challenge for soccer played by women. Much has been said about the work of FIFA in terms of the management of television rights and resources for the teams. The truth is that until recently the economic agreement for the diffusion in Europe was confirmed by Infantino.

Despite the uncertainty, this year’s World Cup has already marked a milestone, something that had not even happened in France 2019: it became the second independently monetized tournament after the Senior Men’s World Cup. Previously, this championship was added to the chains for gaining the rights to the men’s world championship.

“The FIFA is pleased to announce the extension of its agreement with the European Broadcasting Union for the broadcast of the upcoming Women’s World Cup FIFAwhich will include the five main markets of its current network, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine, which guarantees the widest possible dissemination for the tournament”, stated Infantino.

With this news, the transmission of the event was guaranteed in one of the key continents in what has to do with the largest number of viewers and consumers of this sport. In this way, the 2023 World Cup is already considered historic for female soccer players, since it has taken unprecedented steps that move towards the struggles of female athletes to have more prominence and respect from FIFA.