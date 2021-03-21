Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Emirates Society For Arabian horses, the first edition of the “Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship” will be held tomorrow and will continue until March 27th at Al Mirfa Corniche.

The competition witnesses the participation of 500 horses owned by about 223 owners, and the tournament includes 30 categories and valuable prizes, most notably the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Award for Citizens, with other prizes allocated to the best 7 citizen exhibitors and several honors.

The activities of the first day begin with the category of foals at the age of one year, and it is divided into 5 sections / a-b – c – d – e /, followed by the stages of the second category of foals at the age of two years / a – b / while the activities of the second day start with the sections of the category of foals at the age of two years C – D /, then the stage of foals at the age of 3 years / A – B /, followed by the group of mares from 4 to 6 years old / A – B /, then mares 7 years of age and over, within the section / A /. On the third day, the category of mares at the age of 7 years and over is completed / b /, followed by the runs of foals at the age of one year distributed into 4 sections / a – b – c – d /, then foals at the age of two years / a – b /.

The fourth day begins with foal runs at the age of two years within the division / c /, then the class of foals 3 years / a-b /, and then the stallion group at the age of 4 to 6 years, distributed into 3 sections / a – b – c /.

The activities of the last day of the championship include the stallions category 7 years and above, divisions A – B – C /, after which the six rounds of the competitions begin, which are the one-year-old foals, the foals, the foals of the age, the foals, the mares, and finally the stallions.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan affirmed that the Society continues its support for purebred Arabian horses, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, regarding the consolidation and embodiment of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Promote the status of Arabian horses and consecrate their ancient status, as they are an important part of the popular heritage.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad explained that the establishment of the first edition of the Al Dhafra Championship is an extension of these sound directives and within the association’s objectives regarding spreading these activities in various regions of the country, noting that the arbitration team and members of the technical committees in the championship are all distinguished cadres from Arab countries.

He emphasized that the association had adopted a special system for distributing prizes to support owners and breeders, which would allow the largest number of them to get coronations and financial prizes at an average of 300 horses out of 500 participants.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad added that one of the most important goals of the association is to support and encourage Emirati people in the activities of purebred Arabian horses, as it organized a large number of championships with national jury teams, in addition to the presence of many citizens in technical committees, and allocating valuable prizes to distinguished exhibitors.