The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) announced that the second batch of the “NAFES Leaders” program, scheduled to be launched before the end of this year, will include 30 male and female citizens from the category of department heads, managers and specialists in the private, banking and insurance sectors. It noted that there are six conditions that must be met to consider applications to join the program, the most important of which is that the applicant must be a citizen of the country working in leadership and supervisory positions in the banking, insurance, financial and private sectors, and that he or she be at least 25 years old, and that he or she hold a higher diploma or its equivalent.

In detail, the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) has set six main conditions for accepting those wishing to join the second batch of the “NAFES Leaders” programme, for which registration for applications has been opened from mid-August to the end of next September, in cooperation with the UAE Government Leaders Programme.

The Nafis Leadership Program is a translation of the directives of the wise leadership to build a new generation of young national leaders capable of leading the private sector, driving economic growth according to an ambitious future vision, and enhancing their effective contributions in various vital sectors in the country.

The Council explained on its official social media accounts that the second batch of the program will include 30 Emirati cadres who meet the six conditions for accepting applications for registration in the program, which are: “The applicant must be a citizen of the country working in leadership and supervisory positions in the banking, insurance, financial and private sectors, the candidate must be at least 25 years old, hold a higher diploma or its equivalent, have experience in leading work teams, be proficient in communication in both Arabic and English, and have completed the mandatory national service program,” noting that Emirati cadres can nominate through the establishments in which they work, or personally via the “Nafis” platform, where the application for membership in the program is submitted by registering via the Nafis platform website https://nafis.gov.ae.

The first batch of the Nafis Leadership Program, which was launched in November of last year, included 24 male and female citizens from the category of department heads, managers and specialists in the private, banking and insurance sectors. They graduated from the program after completing more than 170 training hours that included several innovative methods, including direct learning from global leadership experts, in addition to several practical trainings to innovate solutions to a group of challenges facing institutions and various sectors at the present time. The trainees were also able to communicate through interactive activities and meetings with leaders, to learn about the best experiences applied in the country, in addition to presenting development projects that they designed and presented as graduation projects at the end of the program.

The Council stated that the 30 qualified Emirati cadres will be selected to join the new batch of the programme (trainees) through tests in two stages, where passing the first stage of the tests (virtual) is required to reach the second stage of the evaluation (in-person), noting that the programme focuses on developing the leadership skills of distinguished Emirati cadres in the private sector, enhancing their role and empowering them through specialised programmes and interactive training workshops, to ensure enhancing their competitiveness and sustaining their success.

According to NAFES, the NAFES Leadership Program includes in-person and virtual workshops, field visits inside and outside the country, and meetings with leaders and experts in various sectors and specializations to benefit from their experiences and knowledge, enhance the spirit of innovation and creativity among participants, and enable them to apply modern concepts and theories in the workplace. The program also provides young trainees with leadership skills, competencies, and capabilities, according to a well-studied scientific methodology inspired by the Emirati model of government leadership, as participants benefit from the accumulated experiences of the UAE Government Leadership Program to create inspiring national leaders and role models for young people in the private sector.

