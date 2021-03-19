Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah launched the “Global Minute” initiative, as part of the Reading Month activities, by presenting 30 summary books to the department’s employees. The initiative comes as part of the department’s efforts to enhance the knowledge aspect of the employees, stating the importance of reading in the development of competencies and skills in various fields and sectors, and encouraging continuous reading to nourish the knowledge aspect.

Amna Al Shehhi, Director of the Emiratisation and Job Talent Department in the department, told “Al Ittihad”: In conjunction with the month of reading 2021, which begins nationwide in March of each year, the Human Resources Department represented by the Corporate Communication Office, in cooperation with the Emiratisation and Job Talent Department, has lost The “Global Minute” initiative.

Amna Al Shehhi

She stated that this initiative consists in providing a summary of international and distinguished books based on the scale of job competencies that were measured from the employee development plans in the department, so that at the same time, it contributes to instilling and consolidating the love of reading and motivating employees to turn it into a daily practice.

She indicated that the initiative aims to participate with summaries of 30 international books, which were selected from the platform of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, in order to make the most of their knowledge content that contributes to refining and developing competencies and skills related to the requirements of government work. She added: The initiative included 50 employees in the department, and through this initiative we look forward to making reading a permanent culture and lifestyle for the employee.

Dove Joseph

For her part, Hamama Youssef, Director of the Institutional Communication Office, confirmed the response and interaction of employees during this initiative, which provided books in a variety of fields and sectors, which help them develop their skills and job capabilities, as she contributed to the development process, through the idea of ​​book summaries that facilitated their reading process in minutes. And with the same benefit.