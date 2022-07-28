HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

Cynical rudeness of agitators. In a display of cynicism, the university agitator leaders fully assumed responsibility for the acts of vandalism carried out in recent days, denying that elements outside the university community had taken part in these acts of destruction and flatly refusing to cover the damage caused. Dozens of glass from storefronts or windows of commercial houses, banks and private offices were destroyed.

30 bombs explode in Buenos Aires. Argentina. A wave of terrorism accompanied by proclamations of adherence to the memory of Edward Duarte on the twentieth anniversary of his death, brought anxiety to the entire Argentine capital where fifty bombs left 5 seriously injured and caused significant damage. A total of 55 bombs, of which 30 exploded, were left in different parts of the city and its surroundings, along with signs that read: “danger, explosives.” The most serious incident was recorded in the suburban city of San Isidro, where 3 police officers were seriously injured and two firefighters lost their eyes when a bomb exploded.

The other attacks registered in the province did not cause considerable material damage. The wave of attacks reached numerous bank branches, United Press International offices and the residences of two newspaper editors. Two armed men interrupted the Jockey Club, one of the most traditional centers, and set fire to the building, which was completely destroyed. The General Palace of Justice was evacuated after a bomb threat.

Baby for the Chao Ruelas. Many congratulations are being received on the occasion of the recent arrival of his new heir, Mr. Salvador Chao Cerecer and his wife, Elva Lizeth Ruelas de Chao, who in this new visit from the bird of sweet surprises, were presented with a little boy who is the third of the dinasty. The birth occurred on the 24th and was attended by Dr. Eliseo Lugo. Family and friends have been to visit them to congratulate them and make wishes for the health and happiness of the new heir.

July 28, 1997

The governorship, at the time: Millán. The general secretary of the CEN of the PRI, senator Juan S. Millán Lizárraga, said that there is still nothing to think about the candidacy for the governorship of Sinaloa, a position that when the time comes, at the appropriate time and based on the decisions of his party , he will have to affirm, because today he is occupied by other responsibilities. The legislator described as extremely important the conclusion of the electoral year with the voting on July 6, except for the conflicts in Campeche, which do not necessarily have repercussions in the rest of the country, where a positive post-electoral environment prevails.

The CIA feared “Che”. Havana. The legendary Argentine-Cuban guerrilla commander Ernesto Che Guevara was the man most feared by the US CIA, said a former US secret agent. Phillip Agee, who was a CIA officer in several Latin American countries in the 1960s, said that he feared Che because of his ideas and possibilities of promoting social struggle in the region. The reason was that Guevara understood very well the objective conditions in Latin America and also knew his policy regarding the armed struggle.