Arnaud Schwartz, national secretary of FNE, welcomes “an effort for rail” but he points to “the almost 18 billion euros per year in tax deductions” for fossil fuels.

Of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan for the French economy presented Thursday, September 3 by the government, 30 billion will be devoted to ecological transition. “Compared to previous setbacks, you could see this as a giant leap, but it will take a lot more”, reacted on franceinfo Arnaud Schwartz, the national secretary of France Nature Environment (FNE). “The scientists of the IPCC for the climate and those of IBS (Swiss Biodiversity Information) for biodiversity tell us: we have less than ten years to turn the tide.”

Arnaud Schwartz recognizes in this plan, “an effort, especially for rail. We expected that after seeing the huge loans guaranteed by the State in favor of the automobile and aviation, without compensation for their ecological transition”. But the national secretary of France Nature Environnement points to a paradox. According to him, “there are almost 18 billion euros per year in tax deductions”, for fossil fuels. “There’s a lot of money that keeps going to the wrong place. And that’s a problem. We’re not going to be able to get away with it if we don’t become more consistent.”

The government’s stimulus plan will notably devote two billion euros to developing “green” hydrogen. For Arnaud Schwartz, “it’s a shy start compared to other countries”. “Green hydrogen is that which is produced 100% from renewable energies, continues the environmental activist. But the France for now is talking about low carbon hydrogen, because it wants to continue nuclear. Now, that is a mistake. We have problems with the mines we operate. We have problems in France with waste that we do not know what to do with and there is a risk of accident. So it is a very expensive technology that must be overcome. We must switch to renewable “, concludes Arnaud Schwartz.