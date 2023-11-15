Private schools in Abu Dhabi have identified 30 professional behaviors that school employees are prohibited from committing, noting that the prohibited behaviors come within the framework of the commitment to implement the Charter of Ethical and Professional Work issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge, within the policies of private schools, which includes 12 standards that form the basis for determining the best Practices in ethical and professional behavior.

In detail, school administrations explained that the ethical charter includes obligating educators not to engage in behaviors that violate Islamic values ​​within classrooms or workplaces, or to offend the values, morals, customs and traditions of Emirati society, to appreciate other cultures, to be tolerant of them, to promote a climate of tolerance in school, and to wear appropriate clothing. Adhere to official work uniform specifications.

It also obligates teachers to maintain a good professional relationship with all students, respect the students’ families and the local community, and not take any disciplinary measures that include physical or psychological punishment or verbal abuse. Educators must adhere to the laws and regulations, and stay away from alcoholic beverages, narcotic substances, and prohibited medications, whether by taking, possessing, or using them. Falling under its influence, or smoking in the workplace, and using available property and resources to perform work efficiently.

The schools indicated that prohibited behaviors include engaging in behavior that violates Islamic values ​​within the workplace, insulting the values, morals and traditions of Emirati society, discriminating between colleagues or members of society or harassing them on the basis of religion, race, origin, marital status, age or gender. Discriminating between students on the basis of religion, race, age, or gender, practicing any type of cultural extremism, wearing any type of inappropriate clothing for work, establishing or encouraging suspicious relationships with students, whether inside or outside the classroom, and sending any correspondence that contains inappropriate content. Suitable for students, physical or psychological punishment or abuse, bullying, and making decisions that put students’ safety at risk.

The prohibitions included using professional relationships with students to achieve personal gain, being lenient in estimating students’ grades, ignoring the opinion of parents and the school community, dealing with parents in a hostile manner, insulting colleagues, publishing false news, divulging any information, intentional exclusion from work activities, and harassment. Any colleague, issuing statements, officially or unofficially, that harm the educational system, and providing misleading information about academic qualifications.

The list of prohibited behaviors included: not obeying, violating, or deliberately ignoring the laws, overspending financial resources, interfering in making any decision that may benefit a family member or friend, accepting gifts from suppliers or members of the local community, and using school time to engage in non-school work. .

Code of conduct

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi stressed the need for private schools operating in the emirate to adhere to publishing the code of conduct that includes the standards contained in the ethical and professional charter, verifying that all educators are committed to the ethical and professional charter, and encouraging employees to inform the school principal or direct manager of serious violations of the charter. While maintaining confidentiality, providing awareness programs to ensure that all employees know and understand what is expected of them, monitoring compliance with the Charter in the school, and taking strict measures in cases of violation, in addition to dealing with any violations of the Charter by imposing appropriate penal measures, depending on the extent of the violation. And the employee’s behavioral history.