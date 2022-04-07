The 7th of April of the year 30 is the probable date of the death of Jesus Christ. Evidence of its existence was recorded by the Jewish historian Flavius ​​Josephus and later by the Romans Tacitus, Suetonius and Pliny. “According to tradition” is the expression used by historians when they are not scientifically sure about a certain event. Therefore, they claim that, “according to tradition”, Jesus of Nazareth was a Jew from Galilee, born when the Romans dominated Palestine, under the empire of Augustus.

At the age of 30, he would have gathered disciples and apostles and started announcing the Good News (the Gospel, in Greek): the fulfillment of the prophecies about the Messiah (Christ, in Greek) and the establishment of God’s reign over the world from from Israel.

More religious than scientific

Considered a blasphemer and leader of rebellious Jews, Jesus would have been subjected to a religious process, accused of conspiring against the Roman Emperor Caesar. According to recent research, he would have been crucified on April 7, 30, in Jerusalem, by sentence of Pontius Pilate, procurator of Judea. Crucifixion was the cruelest punishment applied in the Roman Empire.

No serious study categorically denies the existence of Jesus of Nazareth. Evidence of its existence has already been recorded by the Jewish historian Flavius ​​Josephus at the end of the first century, and shortly afterwards by the Roman writers Tacitus, Suetonius and Pliny.

But it is undeniable that the historical sources used to prove the existence of Jesus, written a generation after his death, have a more religious than scientific character. The biblical texts of the four evangelists contain only some data from the curriculum of the Messiah.

The exact day of his birth is not known. Some scholars suppose that it was in August, perhaps on the 7th, in the year 4, 6 or 7 BC, in Bethlehem, a few kilometers from Jerusalem. This confusion of dates is attributed to a miscalculation made by the monk Dionysus in the 6th century.

The same sources indicate that Jesus spent his childhood and youth with his parents, the carpenter Joseph and his wife Mary, in northern Israel. At age 30, he left home and roamed the land of the Jews, preaching the Gospel. For the theology of the time, he referred to God in an unusual way, attracting crowds, but also displeasing the religious leaders.

Doctrine resists speculation

For the disciples, the master’s life did not end with the execution on the cross in the year 30 (at the age of 36 or 37, not 33, as is believed). “According to tradition”, 50 days after his death, during the period of Pentecost, they announced that Christ had risen and sent them to preach the good news of salvation throughout the world. This small community of Christians began to spread Christianity, turning it into a world religion.

The basic tenets of Christian doctrine have, over the centuries, resisted any and all speculation about the “historical” Jesus. The Christian faith professes that the God revealed to Abraham, Moses and the prophets sent his son to earth as Messiah (Savior).

He was born into a simple family, died, was resurrected and sent the Holy Spirit to remain in the world until the end of time. The Christian message is based on the proclamation of Christ’s resurrection, on the guarantee that salvation is always offered to all and on the principle of fraternity, similar to the love that God himself has for human beings.

