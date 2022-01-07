The first day of the study, on Friday, witnessed confusion and absence among students, as the percentage of absenteeism in private schools in Abu Dhabi increased, compared to the previous days, by between 20-30%, while the average absence rate since the beginning of the first semester was 5%, while schools sent Text messages and e-mails to students’ families stressing the importance of sticking to school hours throughout the week, including Fridays.

In detail, the distance education classes in private schools in Abu Dhabi witnessed a noticeable absence, compared to the previous days, since the beginning of the second semester, which prompted schools to send text messages to students’ families confirming the regularity of the school day and urging them to encourage their children to attend their classes and adhere to the classes.

Officials in private schools, Muhammad Ibrahim, Maryam Radi, and Wafaa Ahmed, confirmed that the attendance rate of the educational staff amounted to 100% of the persons authorized to attend and who had been vaccinated and had green passage through the Al-Hosn application to allow them to enter the school building, noting that all workers in the field were welcome. Education with the new work system, which allowed them to spend more time with their families.

While teachers and administrators in private schools, “Ahmed Allam, Khaled Shawki, Zainab Khairy, Manar Salem, and Amal Hassan, indicated that the absence was more in kindergarten and the first cycle and in the third cycle for males, pointing out that Friday is considered half a school day, as it includes 4 Classes only, which encouraged some to be absent, especially as it is a new experience for students.

They pointed out that many students registered their attendance in the attendance and absence system on the school’s educational platform, while they were not present throughout the lessons and did not register their presence in the distance education classes.

On the other hand, students’ families attributed the high rates of absenteeism today to a number of reasons, including schools not sending class schedules on Friday, which caused confusion for some, and schools moving drawing or physical education classes to Friday, in addition to students staying up on Thursday and not being able to attend classes. wake up early.

Teachers and students’ families expected that the coming weeks will witness a greater commitment from students to attend on Friday, and that the situation will be final after the return of face-to-face education in school classes.

It is worth noting that the Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, adopted the “distance education” system for the first two weeks of the second semester, in order to ensure the safe return of students to schools, and to strengthen precautionary measures.

This decision applies to all public and private schools in the emirate, including training centers, colleges and universities, in the interest of the health and safety of the school community, as part of the preventive measures taken in the emirate to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus and maintain a low rate of infection.



