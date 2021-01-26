Abu Dhabi Police reported that it recorded 30.6 thousand traffic violations last year, warning of the dangers of being busy other than the road that leads to sudden deviation, due to using the phone, browsing the Internet and social media, making a call or taking pictures, and other behaviors that may lead to Accidents happen.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector confirmed that the number of violations of being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle in any way amounted to 30 thousand and 606 violations during the year 2020, explaining that it is classified among the serious violations that lead to deaths and serious injuries on the roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to Statistics and analytical studies of accidents and traffic violations, stressing the importance of focusing on driving, and monitoring the road to avoid vehicle drift.

She drew attention to the constant interest in launching traffic awareness campaigns in several languages, and through various media, including social media, in order to raise the level of traffic culture among drivers and road users with the most frequent traffic violations, including preoccupation with other than the road.

She indicated that there are a number of main reasons for the violation, including the driver’s use of the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, or make a call, or take pictures, eat and drink, and women preoccupied with wearing make-up and men arranging clothes, adjusting radios, and the driver turned to speak to his companions And other distractions that may lead to dire consequences, and their danger lies in causing traffic accidents due to lack of attention to the road while driving.

It stated that the fine for being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle in any way is AED 800 and four traffic points.





