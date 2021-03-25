The two young citizens, Ali bin Touq and Khaled Mohammed, with the participation of resident Naim Fawaz Hudhaifa, launched a platform entitled «Samanek», which falls under the umbrella of a company they established with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, and allocate them free of charge to display the products of home and youth small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. Of those who have been financially affected by the Corona crisis.

In detail, Hudhaifa said that they had considered a project to support youth projects during the Corona crisis, noting that with the participation of citizens Ali bin Touq and Khaled Muhammad, they were able to come up with a non-profit, quality marketing voluntary initiative, similar to famous marketing sites, such as «Amazon», offering products of the target group Free, and they designed the site at the end of last year, and promoted the idea that met the approval of the target groups, and offered their products for sale through it.

He added that they chose to design this platform under the name of “Samanek”, pointing out that the platform falls under a company that was established with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, to support owners of national and home projects and productive families, by publishing an advertisement for them on the platform with its websites and communication platforms. Social gratis.

Fawaz indicated that “Samanek” is a platform specialized in creating ideas and solutions for e-commerce, and it provides advice and guidance to e-marketing enthusiasts for free.

He stated that what encouraged them to launch the project was a sense of social responsibility and support for the owners of projects, considering their products were a main source of income for them, and many of them were affected by the circumstances related to the Corona crisis, which led to a decline in demand for its products.





