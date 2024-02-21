The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has obligated nurseries operating in the emirate to obtain prior approval to increase fees, provided that a minimum of three years have passed since their establishment or the last fee increase approved for them, noting that new nurseries must undergo three stages of inspection, in addition to completing their building. Security and safety requirements.

The department confirmed, on its official website, that there is a difference in registration and enrollment fees for nurseries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi according to the type of nursery and the equipment available in it, pointing out that each nursery can determine the value of its own fees according to the applicable regulations, knowing that all nurseries must adhere to As stipulated by the law when determining fees, taking into account submitting requests to approve or increase fees to the Department of Education and Knowledge during the period from January until the end of April of each year, and if approved, they will be applied as of September of the same year.

The department stressed that nurseries are obligated to inform parents of the fee increase before June of each year, “that is, three months before the date on which the increase in fees is implemented.” Nurseries may not submit a request to raise fees until three years have passed from their establishment or their last increase. Pointing out that all nurseries in Abu Dhabi must, under all circumstances, adhere to the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. (57) of 2016 regarding the methodology for regulating nursery fees.

The Department of Education and Knowledge obligated nurseries to comply with several health requirements to ensure the provision of a healthy educational environment for children, which included taking all necessary precautions to prevent contamination and the spread of diseases, taking appropriate measures to deal with injuries and sick children, and taking measures

Treatment and health guidance, prevention of infectious, dangerous and chronic diseases, developing programs to train workers in the child health sector, and providing psychological care that includes the child’s mental, linguistic and social development, in addition to taking early detection measures for children to diagnose cases of disability and chronic diseases.

The Department of Education and Knowledge has identified three stages for inspecting nurseries operating in the emirate, which include evaluation before inspection, inspection, in addition to follow-up after inspection, noting that after the end of the evaluation processes, it provides dedicated programs to support and follow up nurseries in Abu Dhabi to help them improve the quality of their performance in providing services. Education and care for children.

The department confirmed that it directed nurseries on how to make the necessary improvements to ensure their compliance with the specified standards, and held training sessions to help them understand the requirements and improve quality, in addition to helping them adopt self-evaluation mechanisms through which points of improvement can be continuously identified and the necessary measures taken regarding them to ensure the quality of education and care. Provided to children during the entire operating period.

The department has set requirements for the building in which a nursery is held, which include that the nursery must be on the ground or first floor of a building consisting of several apartments, or that it be inside villas consisting of one or two floors at most, and that the building must be sound, meet health conditions, and be equipped with fire extinguishing equipment. Obtaining a certificate from the municipality proving the suitability of the building to operate as a nursery in Abu Dhabi, and that the capacity of the building and the number of rooms should be proportional to the number of children enrolled in the nursery, and that the spaces, play halls and other facilities should be divided and this should be clarified according to specific criteria and measures, in addition to taking into account the availability of the necessary windows for each room and that they be The floors of the rooms are furnished with a clean carpet, taking care to maintain complete cleanliness at all times.