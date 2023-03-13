United States, a 3-year-old girl finds a loaded gun in her home: she shoots and kills her little sister

A three-year-old girl picked up a gun and shot her 4-year-old sister dead. The incredible tragedy took place in the last few hours in Texas. This is yet another case linked to the proliferation of firearms in the United States. The little girl found her weapon in the house, a loaded semi-automatic pistol and she accidentally shot her little sister.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, the two girls were left alone in the room, while five adults, all family members or friends, were in other areas of the house. The investigations will ascertain any responsibility of adults for leaving the weapon loaded and unattended in an unsafe place.