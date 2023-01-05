Meanwhile, they are looking for traces of where the little girl may have ended up.

She seems to have vanished into thin air 3-year-old girl disappeared from her father’s house in Casale Monferrato, in Piedmont. All traces of her have suddenly been lost for a few days, while the police continue to investigate a case that is causing concern throughout the country. The police have already done so report the aunt of the little girl for her disappearance.

According to what emerges from local police sources, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly taken away from her aunt while she was in her father’s house. Just the parent of the little girl, originally from Casale Monferrato, in the province of Alessandria, reported her missing.

The dad lives with the baby, after the separation from the child’s mother, who is disputed between the two parents. The woman currently lives in Belgium and due to work problems she could not keep the child with her, so she had been entrusted to her father.

According to an initial reconstruction, last December 30, while she was at the man’s house, who at that moment had briefly gone to the bathroom, the little girl’s aunt allegedly turned up the volume on the television. Then he would wrap the baby in a blanket and take her away.

When he returned, the father immediately realized what had happened. He immediately understood that someone had acted on behalf of the mother, trying in vain to call the sister-in-law on the phone. Woman who probably brought her 3-year-old little girl to Belgium from her mother, even if she lost track of herself.

3-year-old girl missing from her father’s house: did her aunt take her to Belgium to her mother?

The Police, after having reported the aunt of the 3-year-old girl who disappeared in Casale Monferrato, continue to investigate the case. Of course, maximum confidentiality is maintained.

After following a red herring that led them to the airport, the agents speculate that the aunt and daughter may have left the country by car. The Prosecutor of Vercelli coordinates the case.