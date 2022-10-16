Nardò, two 3-year-old children manage to escape from school in a moment of distractions from the teachers: saved by a saleswoman

An episode that is incredible is the one that took place in recent days in the province of Lecce. Two kids who are only 3 years old, they managed to escape from kindergarten together and arrived in front of a shop located near the school.

A saleswoman has just seen them, it’s early intervened. In fact, after bringing them inside and to safety, he promptly alerted one of the mothers and the teachers.

The facts happened a few days ago. Precisely in a nursery school which is located in Nardò, in the province of Lecce. For teachers and parents it seemed to be a day like any other.

Everything was proceeding normally for them and it is only after the start that something really happened unthinkable.

The two classmates most likely managed to take advantage of a moment of distraction of the teachers. Consequently, after exiting one mosquito net of a broken doorthey came out of the courtyard.

Nobody realized what they had done. Completely alone, they managed to travel around 30 metersa distance that may seem short, but given the area without sidewalks, it really is excessive. Until they arrived at a shop near the institute.

Two children leave school alone: ​​the intervention of the saleswoman

The woman who works in that business soon became aware of the severity situation. This is because it is very unusual to see the two little ones completely alone walking the streets.

As a result, he first alerted one of the mothers and later also the teachers. The latter in receiving that phone call threw a sigh of reliefas they had hardly realized their disappearance.

The parents of the children shocked by the news, they asked explanations to those responsible. However, the hypothesis which seems to be more plausible, is that they came out of a broken mosquito net of a door.