Drama at home, while the father is busy playing video games, the 3-year-old boy goes out on the street alone and without clothes

A truly heartbreaking story happened a few days ago to a family. A baby of alone 3 years he was found alone and without clothes on the street. His father was supposed to look after him while his mother was at work, but he didn’t realize he was running away to play video games.

Given the shortcomings that the man is bringing to her and the children, the wife is thinking of asking for the divorcealso because it is difficult for her to bear all this.

It all started on a day that seemed like any other day for the family. The mother works as nurse in a Florida hospital and also has shifts of 12 hours. In fact, she is forced to leave her children to her husband.

However, the two children aged 7 and 3, both suffering from autism, they have already tried to escape from the house before. In fact they have two bracelets with their home address, so that if someone finds them they can contact their parents.

On that day, the youngest, while his father was in front of video games, took advantage of his distraction and went out into the street completely alone and without clothes.

Shortly after the police found him and thanks to that bracelet, they immediately brought him back to home. He didn’t suffer serious consequences from that brief escape. But the mother with a broken heart, she wanted to tell what happened on Reddit.

The post of the mother of the 3 year old found only on the street

My husband seems to prioritize video games more than our children and this pisses me off. We are both gamers. Sometimes I play a little when I’m off work, from time to time, without overdoing it. But if he’s not at work he plays. She frequently forgets to pick up the children from school and when she has to feed them, instead of cooking, she orders take away food. It doesn’t matter if she has two children to look after, he will always put in front of a TV and he will go in the room to play.