A 3-year-old boy died after falling into an irrigation canal. The tragedy occurred this afternoon in the municipality of Spinetoli, in the province of Ascoli Piceno. The efforts to revive the child carried out by the health workers who intervened on site together with the firefighters and the carabinieri were in vain. From an initial reconstruction of the facts, the child had left his home which is located not far from the irrigation canal. The child’s family, a foreigner, raised the alarm for the child’s disappearance and the search began. Two people who were passing by the canal saw the child and called the rescuers who pulled the child out of the canal. Despite the efforts to revive him, there was nothing that could be done.