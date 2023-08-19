The sad story of this 3 year old child comes from the United States. Walter Greer died after falling off a boat while at Echo State Park with his family.

It all happened in a few moments, in an unpredictable and unexpected way. His family could do nothing to help him. They were all in the boat enjoying a beautiful and relaxing day on the lake. Suddenly, the 3 year old is fell into the water and before anyone could intervene, it is ended up under the propeller of the boatlocated in the back. The violent blows left him no escape.

The park rangers, after the alarm, rushed to the point indicated and recovered the minor. Sadly, little Walter Greer he was already lifeless.

The family is shocked, no one could imagine what would happen and how much that boat trip would cost them. “It’s the last thing any family wants to happen”These are the words of the spokesman Devan Chavez.

The words of the mother and father of the 3 year old

We are devastated to lose our Walter, he was an absolute joy he loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red booties. He was a happy, rambunctious 3-year-old with a big personality. Always excited to go to kindergarten.

Unfortunately, it was a unforeseeable accident, little Walter fell off the boat suddenly, probably after losing his balance. Maybe if he’d ended up alone in the lake, someone would have jumped in and saved him. But fate is sometimes cruel, in a few moments it ended up under the propeller of the boat and those blows they left him no escape. A drama that took place under the eyes of his parents, who still can’t get over it. Unfortunately, their life will never be the same again.