A 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating Raw Milk Cheese. His Parents: “It Can’t Happen Again”

On May 21, 2024 a 3 year old child he died in Genoa after a trip to the mountains where he had eaten raw milk cheesestherefore unpasteurized, and probably contaminated by E. Coli. The small Elijah Damonte It was a few days before his birthday he was the victim of the Hemolytic uremic syndrome (Seu) and it is the second case after the one in Coredo in Trentino. “With deep sorrow and a promise made to our child during those terrible 51 days of intensive care, we have taken action to ensure that this never happens to another child. This is our battle,” the parents declared. Mark Damonte And Sonia Gerelli at Gamberorosso.it.

The parents say they were unaware that the selection of products eaten during the mountain trip were made from raw milk “not we had never paid attention to the wording because we didn’t believe that a genuine product was a health risk”. “After 51 days in intensive care – the couple continues – we made the most difficult decision that two parents must ever face: we asked the doctors to let him go, in case he went into cardiac arrest again”.

The death of Elijah This then prompted them to start a battle to get to “a bill that indicates in an exhaustive and unequivocal manner the type of processing of the dairy product sold, whether it is raw milk or pasteurized, and the intrinsic danger of short- and medium-aged raw milk products offered to children under 10 years of age, through clear and easily legible wording as well as the affixing of a crossed-out red sticker with the stylised image of a child and the words 0-10 years”.