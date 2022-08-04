The Public Prosecutor of Bolzano investigates the case of a purebred dog Amstaff biting a 3 year old boy in the face despite having had to wear the muzzle to be able to get around. The dog, in fact, had already been reported for previous aggressive behavior and should have worn this safety device. But at the time of the attack he didn’t have it.

The offense of the investigation opened by the Bolzano Public Prosecutor’s Office is of very serious injuries. Soon the people who had to take care of the dog, an Amstaff already known to the authorities, should be registered in the register of suspects: the owner was absent at the time of the attack and had entrusted the animal to a woman he knew.

The dog was not al leash in the Europa public park in Bolzano on the afternoon of Monday 1 August. And he did not even have a muzzle, even if he should have worn it following the obligation of the provincial veterinary service which had decreed the danger of the dog.

The dog, therefore, was free in the park, without a leash and without a muzzle, when he attacked a 3-year-old boy who suffered very serious injuries. Jason, this is the dog’s name, had already attacked other people in the past. And many in the area feared him, even the owners of other dogs.

The dog attacked the child suddenly and for no reason, while the little one was playing with some friends. He was unable to escape: Jason bit him in the face causing a deep wound to his cheek. It could have permanent consequences.

Amstaff bites a 3-year-old boy in the face: why wasn’t he wearing a muzzle?

The child is now hospitalized in resuscitation at the San Maurizio hospital in Bolzano. Doctors have already subjected him to a delicate emergency surgery.

Instead the dog was placed under seizure. He is now at the Sill kennel. The Public Prosecutor of Bolzano investigates the responsibility for the attack.