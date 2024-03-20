A little girl of just 2 years he lost his life in a accident car involving a minor of only three years of age, the accident occurred in Sacramento, California.

According to Woodland police reports, the girl Ailahni Sánchez Martínez was next to a taco stand at the edge of a parking lot at a fuel station when it was run over by a vehicle on Saturday, around four in the afternoon.

The vehicle, a van, was parked next to a gas pump, and the owner had left the engine running. A child 3 years oldwho was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle, moved to the driver's seat as the adult entered the gas station store . The car moved backwards, hitting the girl.

The minor was quickly taken to the hospital by her family, but unfortunately died due to serious injuries sustained in the hospital. accident. Her mother, Rosa Martínez, shared with local station KCRA that Ailahni was a girl who loved to dance and who radiated happiness in her home.

The little girl's family was setting up their taco stand when they witnessed the tragic accident. Her father, Sandro Sánchez, expressed his deep pain and the need to justice: “What happened is not right. We want justice. I lost my daughter because of someone else.”

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the accident.

Woodland police have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that, once concluded, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review. It was highlighted that all those involved have fully cooperated with the authorities.