new DelhiThree senior male wrestlers, including the World Championship silver medalist, have come positive in the Kovid-19 test. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) gave this information on Thursday. Apart from Poonia (86 kg) in the Olympic team, Naveen (65 kg) and Krishna (125 kg) were found to be Kovid-19 positive. All three wrestlers are part of the national camp at the Sai Center in Sonepat and are in Quarantine before joining it. “Three senior male wrestlers reported for the national wrestling camp at the Sai Center in Sonepat and came positive on the Kovid-19 virus investigation,” Sai said in a statement. Poonia was confirmed for silver in the World Championship. He has been admitted to Sai’s panel hospital as a precautionary measure. The three wrestlers were tested on arrival, which is mandatory in SAI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of sports activities. As per protocol all wrestlers and support staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing on arrival. When contacted the Indian Wrestling Federation said that they did not know about it. All the wrestlers gathered for the camp on 1 September. The training will start after the completion of 14 days of Quarantine.