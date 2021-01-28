All of us experience heartbreaks and emotional pain in life. However, this is not the end of the world. Keeping yourself drenched in the past will do nothing but cause more damage to your mental and physical health. Especially when people choose to stay in the past for a long time, it is hard for them to keep up with the normal pace of life and move on. Visit DOE if you want to go through the heart-wrenching stories of people who lost themselves in their past. If you are facing the same problems, you’ve come to the right spot. In this feature, we will sift you through a few easy ways to let go of your past:

1. Carve a Habit of Decluttering Your Mind

If you can’t get rid of the negative thoughts, it is best if you can talk about them with a friend of yours. However, If you don’t feel comfortable opening up in front of someone you know, you can participate in an online discussion anonymously. This way, your identity will remain hidden, and you won’t have to struggle with pessimistic thoughts.

2. Practice Mindfulness

This can easily be you in your present and help you get rid of your past. Keep in mind, when we master the art of living in our present, it helps us in burying the past and plan the future wisely. The best way to practice mindfulness is to spend time with yourself in a calm environment. This way, you will easily be able to go on a social detox and avoid people.

3. Don’t Expect From Others

The best recipe to live happily in this world is to not expect from anyone. Especially when you know that we live in a selfish world, it is foolish to put a lot of trust in the other person. Believe in God, and give your best. Love yourself and acknowledge your achievements in life.