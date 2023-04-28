And the army announced that the two planes crashed after their participation in military exercises in Alaska, in the second accident of its kind in less than a month.

A statement from the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division stated that the two Apache helicopters crashed near Hailey, Alaska, adding that “the incident is under investigation, and more information will be revealed as it becomes available.”

The incident follows a similar incident in late March, when two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training flight in Kentucky, killing all 9 soldiers on board.

Several other US military aircraft accidents have been recorded in recent years, including the killing of two US National Guard personnel in the crash of a “Black Hawk” plane, Tennessee, during a training exercise in Alabama last February.

Last year, investigators said, four US Marines were killed during a training exercise in Norway when their plane crashed after hitting a mountain.

Two US Navy pilots were rescued after their plane crashed during training over a residential neighborhood near Forth Worth, Texas, in 2021, and the pilots were able to parachute.