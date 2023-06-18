Three student projects, “Smart Stream, Drop, and Idea” won the International Hackathon Competition to Benefit Society, organized recently by New York University Abu Dhabi. Competitors used quantum computing techniques to discover innovative solutions to challenges related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The smart current team, which won the first place, used quantum computing to manage power networks, by providing automated energy flow corrections in real time. Sanitary, industrial innovation and infrastructure, through the team’s use of quantum computing to design a more accurate and environmentally friendly water distribution network. While the third-placed Fikra team, through its project “Qure”, designed a solution that helps medical professionals detect early signs of malignant tumors in patients using quantum computing, the teams participating in the competition explored quantum computing solutions for a wide range of complex projects.