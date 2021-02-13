Sharjah (WAM)

The University of Sharjah students won three advanced positions in the Sharjah Chamber’s Award for Innovators, the results of which were recently announced, within the closing activities of the Sixth International Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Sharjah. Three groups of University of Sharjah students won the second, third and fourth places from the Colleges of Computing and Informatics, Science and Engineering in the Scientific Research category. “Hybrid seawater desalination plant powered by solar photovoltaic energy”, which is the second place winning work in the scientific research category submitted by female students Shawq Al Shehhi, Shaima Mohammed, and Aisha Al Naqbi from the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah specializing in sustainable and renewable energy engineering for the research “Hybrid seawater desalination plant Powered by solar PV ».

The third place in the scientific research category was achieved by student Saadia Liaqat from the College of Science at the University of Sharjah majoring in chemistry for her research idea of ​​providing a new and cost-effective technology as an alternative to analyzing the usual fingerprints on different surfaces by comparing chemical formulations in different spices and spices that help reveal fingerprints Fingers better.

«And the fourth place was awarded to the research submitted by students Hudhaifa Al-Rifai and Maryam Orabi from the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah majoring in computer science for the research« Diagnosing Covid-19 disease by CT using artificial intelligence »The research idea is to diagnose Covid-19 disease and diseases related to the device Respiratory at the same time by CT scan using artificial intelligence.