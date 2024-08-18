Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The UNIFIL peacekeeping forces announced that 3 UNIFIL soldiers were slightly injured yesterday when an explosion occurred near their vehicle, which was clearly marked with the UN logo, in the vicinity of the town of Yarin in southern Lebanon.

“UNIFIL added in a statement that “all peacekeepers who were on patrol when the explosion occurred returned safely to their base, and we are investigating the incident.”

She stressed that she “strongly reminds all parties and actors of their responsibility to avoid harming peacekeepers and civilians.”

The official Lebanese National News Agency had previously reported that “Israeli warplanes carried out two successive raids on the town of Dahra,” which is about one kilometer away from Yarin, leading to injuries.

A UNIFIL source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the explosion that injured the force’s soldiers was likely the result of a nearby air strike, and not a direct targeting.