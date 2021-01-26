Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Resolved 3 UAE brands Within the list of the 500 strongest and most valuable brands in the world, within the 2021 report of the global brand Finance Corporation, which specializes in evaluating brands, which estimated the total value of the three UAE brands, which included each of ADNOC And theTelecom And theFly Emirates About 88 billion dirhams (23.96 billion dollars).

In its report issued today, the Foundation also ranked His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, ranked first in the world among chief executives of airlines, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC Group, ranked first among CEOs in the oil and gas sector globally, and ranked 13th among CEOs worldwide in all different sectors.

According to the report, which monitors the 500 best brands in the world for the year 2021, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) maintained its position in 2021 as the most valuable brand in the UAE for the third year in a row.

The ADNOC brand was valued at $ 10.8 billion (AED 39.7 billion), placing it in second place among brands in the Middle East and within the list of the ten highest-rated brands at the level of international oil and gas companies.

According to the report, the brand value of the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation “Etisalat” increased to about $ 8.533 billion (31.3 billion dirhams), an increase of 0.7% over the previous year, to advance 17 places in the global ranking and to be crowned as the strongest brand in the Middle East for the first time, surpassing that Emirates Airlines is ranked in the brand strength index, and climbed to the club of the top 25 brands in the world according to the Brand Strength Index (BSI), and it is also the only brand in the region that holds the AAA strength rating for brands, and the report estimated the value of the Emirates Airline brand at more than 17 billion Dirhams ($ 4.67 billion) ranked it fourth in the world and first in the Middle East among the strongest brands of airlines after each of the three US companies, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United.

According to the report, the American company Apple surpassed Amazon and Google to regain the title of the most valuable brand in the world for the first time since 2016, capitalizing on its diversification strategy to reach $ 263.4 billion to occupy the top spot in the Brand Finance ranking of the global 500 companies for 2021.

David Hay, CEO of Brand Finance, said that as the UAE approaches its fiftieth anniversary celebrations in December, the country continues the path of prosperity and reviews its achievements in taking an impressive growth path, stressing that the strength of Emirati brands at the global level contributes to In leading the global transformation in the sectors in which it operates – from ADNOC’s innovation in the field of sustainability, the achievement of a telecom company that has become the fastest internet network in the world, and the position of Dubai World as a leader in logistics services to Emirates Airlines, which carries the national flag to all around the world.

The report said that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, the second most valuable brand in the region, has succeeded in protecting its brand value during a challenging year for the oil and gas sector, with the brand value rising to reach $ 10.8 billion, making it the most flexible among All national oil companies in the world.

The report stated that Etisalat was crowned as the strongest brand in the Middle East for the first time, surpassing Emirates Airline with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 87.4 out of 100, as well as obtaining the corresponding corresponding AAA brand strength rating, thus being the only brand in the region that I achieved this rating.

This increase places Etisalat among the top 25 brands worldwide according to the Brand Strength Index (BSI).

He added: Etisalat has gained its position as the strongest brand in the region, thanks to its remaining relevant to the topics at hand and empowering the country by providing the fastest network on the planet. It is also ready to present what it can offer through “Together Matters”, as the UAE welcomes the world to Expo 2021. .