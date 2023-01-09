The second and third semesters of the current academic year witness three types of leave for the educational field, including 29 days, divided into: 21 days spring break (end of the second semester), four days for Eid al-Fitr, and four days for Eid al-Adha.

The timetable for the second and third semesters, which was finally approved by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, stated that the spring break (after the end of the second semester) for students is 21 days, starting from Saturday, March 27th to Sunday, April 16th, provided that the return to school hours is on Monday (Monday). April 17), and teachers leave 16 days, starting from the first of April until the 16th of the same month, and returning the next day (April 17).

And the school calendar for the current academic year stated that the spring break is for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education. As for the rest of the private schools that apply foreign curricula, the leave will be either three consecutive weeks, according to each emirate and the specific dates, or two consecutive weeks and a third week. It is distributed throughout the academic year.

And the official holiday agenda for the current year, which was published by the Council of Ministers on the website, stated that it starts from the 29th of next Ramadan, and ends on the third of the next Shawwal, for a period of four days, while the Eid Al-Adha holiday begins on the ninth of the next month of Dhul-Hijjah until the 12th of the month. Same, for four days.

The school calendar specified that the duration of the summer vacation for all schools in the country should not exceed 8.2 weeks, regardless of the curriculum followed.

On the other hand, the results of the first semester are expected to be announced in the coming days, which are scheduled to be analyzed and announced between the ninth of January (yesterday) until the 13th of the same month (end of this week).

