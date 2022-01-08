The ministry said that the soldiers were killed in the explosion of a homemade bomb in the town of Akcakale in Şanlıurfa province, without further details.

Later, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of 12 PKK fighters in an attack targeting them in the Akcakale region on the border with Syria, at the same point where 3 Turkish soldiers were killed in the explosion of the explosive device.

Ankara has launched a number of military operations in Turkey, Iraq and Syria against Kurdish fighters affiliated with or linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.