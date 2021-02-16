Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A new survey of UAE residents about the Covid-19 vaccine showed that safety, the absence of major side effects, and maintaining the safety of the family were the three most important reasons for receiving a vaccine, and that 76% of the Emirati participating public expects to return to normal life after receiving the vaccine within a year.

These results were revealed in a quantitative online survey, commissioned by YouGov, commissioned by G42 Healthcare, which is leading the fight against Covid-19 by conducting clinical trials for a campaign for humanity, and supporting the distribution of the Synopharma CNBG vaccine.

1,011 participants from the UAE, representing the country’s demographics, were surveyed to assess current perceptions, expectations and considerations of individuals related to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Safety remains the most important factor determining the choice of vaccine, as 52 percent of those surveyed indicated that safety and efficacy are the main drivers for receiving the vaccine. It follows that there are 50 percent no major side effects. Responsibility for maintaining family safety and protection from new strains of the virus is equal at 47 percent, while 46 percent of participants stated that the availability of the vaccine for free in multiple sites is one of the first five reasons for receiving the vaccine.

And 37 percent of the participants expressed that they are motivated to receive the vaccine as a national duty, and 33 percent said that they will receive the vaccine as a social duty as citizens of the world as a whole.

The survey revealed that more than 80 percent of the respondents who received the vaccine chose the inactive Sinopharm vaccine, which supports the continued success of the UAE’s national vaccination program, which has seen an average of 51.43 doses per 100 people to date.

“This independent survey demonstrates the collective will of the Emirati public to obtain the vaccine, and explains the importance of conducting clinical trials and scientific studies in the UAE, in cooperation with the UAE health authorities,” said Ashish Kochi, CEO of G42 Healthcare.

He added, “The results show an informed audience that makes decisions based on science, their personal considerations, and their contribution to their society. These results strongly encourage us and we will continue our cooperative efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The poll also shows that choosing to receive the vaccine is still a personal choice, but there is recognition of its global impact and its repercussions on all societies and countries.