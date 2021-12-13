Berlin (DPA)

The formation of the drivers in the Formula 1 World Championship teams for the new season 2022 has been completed, with Mercedes including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who signed a contract with the team that will last until at least 2023, while Williams driver George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas. The other team.

Charles Leclerc is the first driver for Ferrari on a long-term contract until 2024, while Carlos Sainth will spend his second year on his current contract with the team, which includes only two seasons.

Max Verstappen, who won the world championship for the current season on Sunday, is considered the first driver with Red Bull, and has a contract with the team until 2023, and Sergio Perez has also been confirmed with the team next season.

McLaren has a contract with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo with the team until at least 2023.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, confirmed the extension of his contract with the Alpine team until 2022, while his young colleague Esteban Ocon has a contract with the team until 2024.

Bottas will replace Alfa Romeo after Kimi Raikkonen retires, and Zhao Guan Yu will become China’s first Formula 1 driver, replacing Antonio Giovinazzi.

Despite their difficult first season with the team, the two young Russians Nikita Mazepin and Mike Schumacher, son of German legend Michael Schumacher, will remain with the Haas team in the new season.

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, whose father is a major contributor to Aston Martin, have been confirmed with the team in the new season.

The Alfa Toure team retains its drivers Pierre Gasly and Japanese Yuki Tsuna, who in 2021 made his first season in Formula 1.

Nicholas Latifi will remain as a Williams driver for the third season, while former Red Bull and Toro Rosso driver Alex Albon will return to F1 through Russell’s succession at Williams.

