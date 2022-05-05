Bueno’s comments come after the European Commission proposed, on Wednesday, the most severe package of sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on Russian gas and oil, which dealt with ending dependence on Russian oil and halting its purchases by the end of this year.

But the EU member states have not yet reached an agreement on the possibility of banning their purchases of Russian natural gas.

An EU spokesman said: “We have an ambitious plan to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources until ending this dependence, as we seek to reduce by 100 billion cubic meters this year from natural gas.”

Russia supplies the European Union with 145 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, according to EU data.

Bueno added that this ban can be achieved through 3 courses of action, including: diversifying gas supplies, making a huge investment in renewable energy and increasing consumption efficiency.

“LNG imports from the United States broke a record in the past two months, and of course Russia’s actions are pushing member states to find alternatives,” he added.

Actions on the ground

On the ground, Bueno indicated that the European Union member states that are more exposed to dealing with the Russian market have begun to take some measures, as it is scheduled to link Bulgaria and some neighboring countries to Greece, starting from next June, via a new natural gas pipeline partially financed by the European Union. also.

He said that this week the President of the European Union, Charles Michel, attended the inauguration of a new LNG terminal in Greece, and Romania (which produces natural gas) will send gas to Bulgaria.

As for Poland and the Czech Republic, they have resumed pending talks between them to build the Stork 2 pipeline.

In addition, the European Union is increasing supplies from the Southern Gas Corridor (TAP) pipeline and from other suppliers, including the Middle East, the EU spokesperson said.

Ban negotiations

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had announced that the European Union is preparing to end its dependence on Russian oil and stop its purchases of it by the end of this year 2022.

But Hungary and Slovakia will be allowed, under the current agreement, to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023, according to the current contracts.

In response to the talk about the European division to implement the draft resolution, the European Union spokesman said that the European Union energy ministers held a meeting in Brussels a few days ago; They all condemned the decision of Russia’s Gazprom to cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, in violation of the existing contract.

He added, “There is a lot of talk in the media about the European division, but all member states stressed that sanctions against Russia must be implemented and contracts, which provide for payment in euros or US dollars, must be respected.”

“It is also clear that there is no disagreement regarding the need to end our dependence on Russian energy. Russia has not only violated international law by waging war against a sovereign state (Ukraine), but has also used energy as a weapon, thus becoming an unreliable supplier.”

Meanwhile, French Environment and Energy Minister Barbara Pompele said on Thursday she was confident that European Union member states would reach consensus on banning Russian oil imports within days.

“Some countries depend more on Russian oil than others, so we must try to find solutions so that they can join these sanctions…but we have to do that,” she added.