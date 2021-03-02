Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

During its sixth and seventh ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, the Federal National Council adopted three general topics: the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the policy of the National and Reserve Service Authority, within the framework of the Council’s exercise of its supervisory powers, and diligence To discuss as many priority issues as possible in promoting the development process, and keeping pace with the country’s vision and directions.

During the seventh session, which was held on February 16, 2021, the Council approved two letters issued to the government regarding a request for approval to discuss the policy topic of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, submitted by the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, according to the following axes: The ministry’s strategy in promoting national identity and belonging And the development of the cultural and creative industries sectors, in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and the ministry’s role in establishing and supporting youth centers and developing the capabilities and talents of youth to achieve the goals of Vision 2071 AD, and the Ministry’s efforts in developing the national media system, in order to achieve the visions of 2071 AD, and the Ministry’s policy in human resources management.

The topic stipulated that the Ministry of Culture and Youth is working to support the culture and arts sector, developing knowledge, preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage in the country, protecting the Arabic language, promoting national identity and working to develop it, in coordination with the concerned authorities, and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to youth affairs and empowering them. And enhancing their various roles in various vital sectors in the country, in addition to that the Ministry plays a role in regulating and licensing media outlets and media activities, including media, print and electronic publishing, through coordination with the concerned authorities.

The second message relates to the request for approval to discuss the topic of “National and Reserve Service Authority Policy” submitted by the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, according to the following axes: the authority’s strategy and the mechanism for developing the national and reserve service system, and the challenges of joining the national service on jobs and continuing the education of students in educational institutions. Higher education, integrative work, and benefit from alternative service in training for vital jobs.

The subject stated that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued Federal Law No. 6 of 2014 regarding National Reserve Service, which aims to instill the values ​​of loyalty and sacrifice in the souls of citizens, protect the homeland, its borders and resources, and preserve Its security and stability; Thus, the National Reserve Service Authority was established, which is the supreme body supervising the affairs of the National Reserve Service.

During the sixth session of the second regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held by the Council on February 6, 2021 AD, the Council approved a letter issued to the government regarding a request for approval to discuss the topic of “Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Policy” submitted by the Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee, according to The following axes: the ministry’s policy in managing human resources, and the ministry’s role regarding the implementation, management, operation and maintenance of federal infrastructure projects and public utilities, in order to achieve their sustainability, which include: the federal road network and the regulation of its use and exploitation, dams and water canals installations, and federal buildings.