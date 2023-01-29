While Khennawi reads the Qur’an regularly, like many other Muslims, he noticed that palm trees are mentioned frequently in the Qur’an. Keen to know more about the properties of the blessed tree, Khennawy began a research study on palm oil, and soon came to the potential benefits of date kernel oil, which is extracted from the kernels of dates.

After 11 years, Khennawy founded the “Innovapalm” company, which produces date kernel oil, which he hopes will one day soon be able to export it abroad.

InnovaPalm, which started production only four months ago, makes the oil by cold pressing date kernels, and uses between two and three tons of pits to extract one liter of date kernel oil.

Ammar Khinawi told Reuters TV, “This idea has been with me for 11 years. I was then doing research on food in the Qur’an, and I realized that the palm tree is a blessed tree and is mentioned a lot in the Qur’an. After research to find a way to exploit the kernel of dates economically, this idea has become today a project.”

He added, “Our main material is date kernel oil, which we extract in a scientific way with very advanced equipment and the latest technologies to extract this type of oil. We extract crude date kernel oil, and this oil is directed to three important sectors, which are the cosmetic industry sector, the pharmaceutical and semi-pharmaceutical industries sector, and the foodstuff sector.” .

While referring to some of his production of date kernel oil, Khennawi said, “This is the final product, date kernel oil. This is the last stage of the extraction stages that you have seen. This is the gold of the Algerian desert, the date kernel oil that we are proud of, and it is a natural product.”

He added, “It is 100 percent natural oil, and the extraction method is considered one of the noblest ways to extract these materials. It is an environmentally friendly project that serves the national economy in the first place. Our goal is 100 percent export, meaning pure export, and we are in the process of studying the markets to start exporting soon, God willing, in general to the foreign market.” .

With regard to the ability of date kernel oil to penetrate the skin, Khennawy said, “This is raw date kernel oil. See one drop of date kernel oil. It has a terrible ability to penetrate the skin in a standard circumstance because, according to the scientific standard, they are special oils for skin treatments or for cosmetic use.”